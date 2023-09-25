VERMILLION, SD (KCAU) — The Vermillion Food Pantry and the Welcome Table are merging to help eradicate hunger and food insecurity in Clay County.

Feeding Vermillion will include a food pantry, the beloved Welcome Table weekly community meal, the Weekend Backpack program, and Tanager Takeout providing supplemental food for students in the Vermillion School District.

John Lushbough, founder and director of the Welcome Table, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, “Our mission has always been to create a sense of belonging and community around a shared meal. By merging with the Vermillion Food Pantry, we can now provide an even more holistic approach to addressing hunger, ensuring that no one in our community goes to bed hungry.”

The organization will continue its collaboration with the Vermillion School District through programs like the Weekend Backpack and Tanager Takeout, ensuring that students have access to nutritious food throughout the school year.

The Vermillion Food Pantry board president Greg Merrigan added, “This merger represents a significant step forward in our efforts to combat food insecurity. By joining forces, we can optimize our resources, streamline our operations, and make an even greater impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Volunteers, donors, and supporters are encouraged to get involved and help create a more food-secure Vermillion.