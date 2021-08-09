Groups host 2nd annual North Sioux City Car Show

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — After the first year being a trial run and seeing hundreds turn out for it, organizers aimed to make it bigger and better this year.

Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares held their second annual car show over the United Sports Academy parking lot Sunday.

Hot rods, classic cars and enthusiasts came out for a morning of free fun, and organizers say they couldn’t have asked for more.

“Nothing to sign up. All the give-aways are free. It’s just something to do so you can come out here with your friends and family, have a bite to eat, bring the dog. Just come out, bring your car and hang out so we just want more for the community,” event coordinator Corey Larkin said.

The event was sponsored by the United Sports Academy, Pella, and V.I.P Gymnastics, all local North Sioux City businesses.