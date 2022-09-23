SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is behind bars on multiple gun charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at a Sioux City apartment and was wrestled to the ground.

Police received a report of a man trying to break into an ap to an apartment on West 4th Street Friday around 1 a.m., according to court documents. The caller said the man kicked her door a couple of times.

Police arrived and were searching the area when they heard a disturbance between a man and a woman in a different apartment. Documents state that police heard a woman saying there were kids in the apartment and also heard items being knocked over. Officers kicked open the door to find Hezekiah Smith, 22, of Hemet, California, bloodied inside. The woman told police that Smith was intoxicated, got upset, and pulled a gun. Some people inside then wrestled Smith to the ground.

Documents state that people inside thought Smith was going to harm people when he pulled out the gun.

A gun and an ammo magazine with rounds were found in the apartment. Officers also found a shoe print on the door of the first apartment.

Smith had previously been convicted in California in 2020. Smith was charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, all class D felonies. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.