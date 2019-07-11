Group running cross-country for charity stops in Siouxland

Sioux City (KCAU)– While many people run for their health, a group of runners are making a cross-country trek for other peoples’ health. The 4k for Cancer is a cross country charity run. Team Boston started in San Francisco over 3 weeks ago, but they made stop at Briar Cliff.

The team wants to raise awareness for the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults. The organization provides support for young adults with cancer.

“As we go we are raising awareness, so people see our uniforms and they stop us and talk to us. And along the way a lot of people stop us and tell us about their connection to cancer or things like that and it just really provides them some hope which I think is amazing,” says Anna Balch, a runner from Wisconsin.

Team Boston is named for their final destination–Boston, Massachusetts. They depart Sioux City on Thursday, July 11.

If you’d like to help Team Boston, click on this link.