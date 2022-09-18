YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A group of people from all over the country is making a journey for a good cause.

Beginning from Yankton Saturday morning, members of “Removing The Barriers” are paddling 150 miles down the Missouri River to raise money to build an all-abilities water park.

The trip will take five days and will be passing Sioux City on Monday and into Tuesday.

The president of the group, Bill Redmon, told KCAU 9 why this journey is important.

“Water parks in Florida, beautiful ones, but there’s always someone sitting on the deck, can’t get into the fun. We want to build something that everybody gets off the deck and gets into the fun,” Redmon said.

The park will be built in Wall Lake, Florida, and the group needs about a million dollars for the first phase of the project.