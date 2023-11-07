SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A delegation from Yamanashi, Sioux City’s sister city in Japan, will be in Sioux City on Nov. 16 and 17.

The delegates will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the relationship of the two cities, which began on Nov. 6, 2003. According to Sioux City’s website, sister cities are “cities between two countries that have formed a special alliance for the purpose of goodwill and cultural exchange.”

A number of key Yamanashi figures, including Mayor Haruo Takagi, will be making the trip. They plan to meet with local businesses, higher education leaders, government officials, and residents, and will focus on “economic development, education, public safety, and quality of life.”

The public will also have a chance to meet the delegation at City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where Mayor Bob Scott, City Manager Robert Padmore, and members of the Yamanashi City Sister City Committee will all speak. There will also be a gift exchange and a street dedication.

Meetings and tours at places such as Morningside University, Sioux City Public Museum, and Jolly Time Popcorn are also scheduled.