Group announces new development in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Sioux City is seeing more development as a group has decided to construct a new building.

Merge Urban Development Group, a real estate development firm with offices Cedar Falls, Iowa and Madison, Wisconsin, announced plans to build a mixed-use facility in the 1200 block of 4th Street.

According to a release from the city of Sioux City, Merge Urban Development will buy the property at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and 4th Street, where they will then build 60 residential units and make the first-floor into commercial space.

The company expects to start construction on the $6 million project in spring 2020 and finish in mid-2021. They also said that the firm may develop more in downtown Sioux City

“We’re seeing a lot of activity in the community, particularly in the downtown,” said Mayor Bob Scott. “Developers from all over the Midwest are recognizing the benefits of investing in Sioux City as the demand increases for a variety of downtown living options in our community.”

Downtown Sioux City has seen a lot of development downtown with the Warrior Hotel, the Convention Center, and more