Groundbreaking held for new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After years of planning and debate, Woodbury County’s new law enforcement center is closer to becoming a reality.

Wednesday, members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and the Law Enforcement Authority broke ground on the site for the new law enforcement center.

While construction has been underway for the $58 million dollar facility, Wednesday marks the official beginning of the project.

Law Enforcement Authority Chairman Ron Wieck says the ceremony reflects a lot of work.

“Just to be here and see all the people that are here and sticking that shovel in the ground, I can’t explain to you. It’s kind of the culmination of all the time that’s been spent,” Wieck said.

The new law enforcement center is expected to be completed in spring of 2023.