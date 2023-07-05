LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two years ago, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders’ workshop in Lake City, Iowa was devastated by a fire. But now, the world-renowned pipe organ builders are turning the first shovels of dirt where a new building is set to be built.

Since Lynn Dobson founded the business in 1974, nearly 100 organs have been built for churches and performance venues around the world.

“So there was this tremendous sense of loss afterward, but really at no time did it occur to me that we wouldn’t rebuild,” President and Owner of Dobson Pipe Organ Builders John Panning said.

“I know it was a long process but everyone is so happy that they chose to stay in this community. It’s just been a part of the community for so long that everyone’s happy,” Lake City native Philip Sommerfeld said.

In June of 2021, the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders location in Lake City Suffered catastrophic damage from a fire. But now after two years, there’s reason to celebrate.

“It’s pretty exciting to see that we’re actually starting on our new building here so that we can be all together. I mean, with the two years of being in all of these spaces, it’s been really hard to work as a cohesive team,” Shop Foreman Donny Hobbs said.

And it was no pipe dream, countless hours of planning was also needed to gather all the specialty equipment that was destroyed in the fire.

“Immediately after the fire we used the workshop of Paul Iverson, a former employee and that bought us some time to be able to put together new tools for our workshop spaces. We were very fortunate to be able to make an arrangement with two different organ builders that were retiring. Both of whom sold us workshop equipment. Woodworking tools, specialized things for organ building,” Panning said.

The new workshop, located on the same plot of land as the previous building, will be more than 16,000 square feet.

“It’s going to be built on one level, unlike our old building which had multiple levels and it was kind of inefficient, so we’re looking forward to getting into this. It’s a little smaller than our old building but it’s going to be more efficiently laid out,” Panning said.

And construction is expected to be complete in August 2024.

“But it couldn’t have happened without so much support from the local community with people coming forward with buildings that they could make available to us. People all over the world sent notes that they’re praying for us and they send us money. There was just an amazing outpouring support that came to this little town of 1800 in Northwest Iowa,” Panning said.

“It’s a fairly close community so you know we all stick together and we take care of each other and everybody is willing to help out with whatever they can do,” Sommerfeld said.

The new erecting room where the organ get set up will be 15 feet taller than the original.