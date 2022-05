MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — Shovels were in the ground Wednesday for a new $20 million addition planned for MMCRU.

The building is located at the Marcus campus of the MMCRU schools.

The location will be the future site of the new elementary school as well as remodeled high school.

The money is coming from a recent bond vote that voters said yes to. It increases taxes over the next 20 years.

The project is currently scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2023 school year.