Groundbreaking date set for new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A date has been set for the groundbreaking of a new Law Enforcement Center.

At Monday’s Woodbury County LEC Authority meeting, members announced September 15 as the new tentative date.

LEC Authority Chariman Ron Wieck said he’s pleased with the new facility’s design, adding it will ultimately benefit the community.

“We’re gonna be able to do a lot of things in the new law enforcement center that they are not able to do in the current center. For example, there will be a lot of additional space and places for issues with mental health,” said Weick.

Hausmann Construction of Omaha was awarded the project after only two bids were submitted. The price tag sits at $58.4 million, several million over the original estimates.