SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mom-and-Pop Shop held a grand re-opening Friday, but this isn’t an ordinary retailer.

When Douglas Eyer and his wife started their fish selling business, GroFin Aquatics two years ago, it was entirely online. Demand has grown in the time since, and so has their need for space.

“It was a hobby that spiraled out of control and outgrew my basement and then outgrew my other business. Eventually we had to either slow it down or turn it up, and decide turn it up,” said Eyer.

Since the Eyer’s started GroFin Aquatics, they raised and sold their own fish. Over time, to keep up with the demand for exotic animals, Eyer started importing some fish.

“We kinda self-sustaining as best as we can, we buy and sell a lot of locally breed fish. We try and bring in things that are gonna be best suited for Sioux City’s particular water parameters. `I think that we are the fish store that is aimed at bringing success to the average fish keeper,” said Eyer.

Not only does Eyer sell and breed exotic fish like axolotl and shrimp, but also aquatic animals some may find in Iowa.

“We have some natives like darters, and different sunfish, and perch, bull head, channel catfish. like you name it ,” said Eyer

Once GroFin Aquatics opened their doors Friday, many people visited their store to browse their variety of fish.

“So far we’re getting a really warm welcome from people. people that were already customers and that are happy to see it move to a more retail friendly location right down town,” said Eyer

Eyer says none of this would’ve been possible if not for the local communities support over the years.