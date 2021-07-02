Grocery trip for Cherokee man results in $100,000 lottery win

Dennis Williams. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery.

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cherokee man bought a lottery ticket on a trip for groceries and ended getting more than he bargained for.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Dennis Williams, 67, of Cherokee won the fourth top prize, a $100,000 payout, in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lucky Stars” scratch game. He bought the ticket at Hy-Vee in Cherokee.

“I get in the car and, ‘Huh, maybe I better scratch that off,'” he recalled. “I scratched off the prize and I had to look at it four times. I thought, ‘Well, I better go in and see if it’s real or not.’ I was pretty excited then.”

Williams, who works at a manufacturing plant, said his first thought was what he’ll do with his winnings.

“I kind of thought, ‘Wow, that makes things a lot easier,'” he said. “I thought about all the stuff I could buy, but then I thought, you know, back to reality. I better pay a few things off and put some away.”

Lucky Stars is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.05. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, click here.

