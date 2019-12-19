Grief can impact mental health during the holiday season

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grief can impact a person’s mental health and that is sometimes magnified during the holiday season.

At UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City, Chaplain Mark Westrich oversees a Grief and Loss Support Group.

“The most important thing that friends that are grieving need from those around them is just the presence. Presence of being there with them. Let them express themselves. If they are feeling sad, it’s OK,” said Mark Westrich, Chaplain’s manager, UnityPoint-St. Luke’s.

According to CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. suicides are at their lowest point in December, bucking a myth that suicides rise after Christmas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories