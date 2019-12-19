Grief can impact mental health during the holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grief can impact a person’s mental health and that is sometimes magnified during the holiday season.

At UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City, Chaplain Mark Westrich oversees a Grief and Loss Support Group.

“The most important thing that friends that are grieving need from those around them is just the presence. Presence of being there with them. Let them express themselves. If they are feeling sad, it’s OK,” said Mark Westrich, Chaplain’s manager, UnityPoint-St. Luke’s.

According to CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. suicides are at their lowest point in December, bucking a myth that suicides rise after Christmas.