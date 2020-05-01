Greg Gregerson to host “A Mother’s Day Treat” virtually at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be live streaming singer Greg Gregerson on Facebook as he presents “A Mother’s Day Treat.”

The live stream will be held on Facebook at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

Greg Gregerson, a longtime Sioux City resident, will be singing from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center for an audience socially distanced across Siouxland.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native now spends most of his time as a salesperson with United Real Estate.

Gregerson is active in the local theater and music community and has been for many years. He has performed a wide variety of musical styles and is planning a program of American standards and ballads he hopes folks will enjoy.

