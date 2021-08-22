GreekFest returns as 3-day festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church celebrated the full return of its three-day event this year.
Although back to its usual size, GreekFest continued its drive-through version of the event due to its popularity. Organizer Andrea Kondias said she’s happy to see everyone enjoying themselves as a community.
“Everybody coming together and always supporting one another, and that’s what Sioux City’s all about. We’re just one big, happy family and a good community,” said Marushia Melackrinos.