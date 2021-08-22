GreekFest returns as 3-day festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church celebrated the full return of its three-day event this year.

Although back to its usual size, GreekFest continued its drive-through version of the event due to its popularity. Organizer Andrea Kondias said she’s happy to see everyone enjoying themselves as a community.

“Everybody coming together and always supporting one another, and that’s what Sioux City’s all about. We’re just one big, happy family and a good community,” said Marushia Melackrinos.

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

History at High Noon
August 19
12:05pm at Sioux City Museum
Irish in Sioux City Presented by Haley Aguirre
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Wakefest
BBQ – Cars – Bands
August 21 from 10a-10pm
A day of family Fun!!
Wakefield, NE

Golphstok 2021
August 21 – all day
City Park in Pierson, Iowa
Food, live music, art
Vendors at 1 and music at 2
Free Entry!
Bring your chairs and coolers!

Sioux City’s 1st Annual “Just for Kicks” Kickball Tournament
August 21 at 8am
Riverside Park
$225 per team – all money raised will be donated to Miracle League Park – click below to register
https://www.facebook.com/events/552371692775915/

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment
August 21 from 10a-4pm
August 22 from 10am-3pm
1000 Larsen Park Road
Free children’s activities on Saturday from 10a-1pm

Wausa Horse Show
August 22 starting at 11am
Gladstone Park
Wausa, NE

Free Sports Camps!
August 28 starting at 9am
Basketball at the Arena
Dance at the Arena
Volleyball at Long Lines Rec
Wrestling at the Arena

Pickin’ in the Park
August 28 at 10am
Adams Homestead and nature Preserve
Free admission, lots of vendors, food and entertainment

ARTSPLASH!
It’s official! The Sioux City Art Center‘s Annual ArtSplash Festival is moving downtown!
Artists from across the country, along with family friendly entertainment and hands-on art activities, will take place September 4 & 5 on the Art Center campus. Save the dates…it’s going to be a blast!

154th Famous Annual Antique Show and Flea Market
September 4, 5 & 6
Vick’s Corner at Jct. Hwy 9 & 86 in Spirit Lake
8am-6pm daily

Pink Ribbon Golf Classic
September 10 at the Green Valley Golf Course
Call June E. Nylen Cancer Center to register your team.

Uncommon Grounds Outdoor Market
September 11 starting at 9am
Sloan, Iowa
Vendors bring a variety of great items including vintage, antiques, jewelry, rusty goodness, project pieces, furniture, repurposed items, handcrafted, artisan items, garden art and so much more…..Food Truck, Live Music, & Beer Garden

History at High Noon
September 16
12:05pm at Sioux City Museum
James Hamilton Photographs of the 1860s-18090s presented by Tom Munson
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

4th Annual Junk in the Park
September 18 starting at 9am
4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

Nature Calls!
September 18
NATURE CALLS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Saturday, September 18
Sioux City Convention Center
6:00 – 10 p.m.
Advance Tickets ONLY this year! Limited Tickets Available! $40 each Each NATURE CALLS ticket includes: • Collectible beer mug • 12 beer or wine samples (3 ounces each) • Heavy Hors d’oeuvres • Access to Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Auction & Nature Market Vendors. Join the fun and support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center! ~ Come early for best selection ~ Varieties are Limited For Ages 21 and up. Ticket sales close at 11:59pm on Friday, September 17, 2021

Dakota City Fire Department’s Fall Craft and Vendor Show
October 2nd 10am-2pm
Dakota City, NE

History at High Noon
October 21
12:05pm at Sioux City Museum
Richardsonian Romanesque Architecture Presented by Tom Munson
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Fright Hike
October 30th
Head to Fort Defiance State Park in Estherville for a frightful hike through the woods. This unique haunted experience is one you will never forget. Want to not be quite so scared join us during our Lights on Hour from 6-7pm or come for the full scare from 7-10pm!

