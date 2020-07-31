Greek to Me opening second location in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Greek to Me will be opening up a second location in South Sioux City.
The local Greek restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying it will be at 9th Street and Dakota Avenue.
They plan to open new location sometime in spring 2021.
Greek to Me’s Sioux City location is at 5714 Sunnybrook Drive.
KCAU 9 has reached out to the store for comment but have not heard back at time of publishing.
