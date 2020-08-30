Mini Greek Fest takes place as drive-through event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City summertime favorite is proving COVID-19 won’t stop them.

Cars lined up outside the Greek Orthodox Church downtown to get a taste of the Greek life with the convenience and safety of a mini drive-through Greek Fest. KCAU 9 News asked organizers what they think of the event’s temporary format.

“Volunteering for these events is kind of a tradition of ours, and, going, dating back to my grandparents and my parents. It’s just something that’s instilled in all of us to come and help out at our church because this is the one fundraiser a year that really keeps our doors open,” said Leah Brockway.

All the favorites you’ve been craving from the more traditional festival will be available on October 24 and 25 in case you didn’t make it out this weekend.