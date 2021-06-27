Greek Fest drive-through event held over the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local church served food in a drive-up style event this weekend.

The drive-through Greek Fest was created in the wake of the pandemic to hold a fundraiser for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The popularity of the event allowed the church to bring it back this summer.

“We have done the downstairs dinner set up, and over the years, we’ve found that people enjoy the convenience of driving through and picking up some food to take home,” said Mary Baryo.

The full festival will take place from August 20 to 22.