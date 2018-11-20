Great Thanksgiving, and a cooldown follows

Get ready for warmer temperatures, because starting today, they are back in Siouxland.

Temperatures barely scraped above average yesterday, but today we are expecting to jump around 10-15 degrees this afternoon.

High temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s are expected across Siouxland this afternoon.

That is due in part to the winds that have shifted down to the south yesterday. These shifting winds are going to continue to help us out, by bringing the warm southern air right into our area.

Tomorrow we will stay warm with mostly sunny skies overhead. There will be an hour or two where we will see some decent cloud coverage, but most of us will end up seeing plenty of sunshine by the end of the day.

Thanksgiving is still looking fantastic, with temperatures in the mid 50’s expected for Sioux City. Some areas could even see the low 60’s down to the south and west.

When we hit Friday, a bit of rain could move through in the afternoon hours. Saturday should remain dry, but as we head into the overnight hours into early Sunday, we could be seeing some snow falling. now how much snow are we looking at this time around? Well it is still a touch too far away to be stating any hard snow totals, but right now it is looking like we have the potential to see more snow than what we have seen so far this season.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News