SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Goodwill of the Great Plains is hosting the Boots to Suits program to give veterans free clothes.

Veterans and active military members are eligible to get a free $40 store voucher that can go towards clothing and accessories, especially items that can help find employment.

The Goodwill of the Great Plains’ message to all veterans and active military members is “You’ve served us, now let us serve you.”

“Goodwill would like to thank our local veterans and active members of the military for their service to this great country. This small gesture reflects Goodwill’s support and deep gratitude for those who put others before themselves so that we may enjoy our freedom,” said Briget Solomon, President & CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The Goodwill’s Boots to Suits program started on Wednesday and will run until Nov 14 at all Goodwill of the Great Plains retail stores.

To get a voucher, visit the nearest Goodwill of the Great Plains store. Proof of military service, such as a military ID, is required.