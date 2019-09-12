Great Akron Scarecrow Festival to provide fun-filled day

The 19th annual Great Akron Scarecrow Fest is just around the corner.

The event wil take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 21, in the Akron City Park in Akron, Iowa.

The festival has become a tradition to kick off the fall season with activities including the scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids’ games and activities, a petting zoo, and dozens of craft vendors.

The centerpiece of the festival is the scarecrow decorating contest. There will be more than 20 awards and more than $1,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. Scarecrows are judged in three age categories: Preschool through 5th grade, 6th through 12th grade, and adult. A “Best of Show” winner will be named, and festival goers can vote for their favorite scarecrow from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At the festival information booth. Anyone interested in entering a scarecrow can bring it to the city park between 8 and 9:30 a.M. On sept. 21- no pre-registration required.

And there are a couple of new events to look forward to this year.

There will also be smaller prizes for 10 different categories like most creative and best “scare” crow. There were also be a team challenge at 1 p.m. where teams will work to build the best scarecrow they can. For a full list of events, click here.

Leanne Phillips with the festival was in the studio to talk more about the event.