Grassfire in Hornick responded to by four fire departments

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – A grassfire was reported in Rural Siouxland Tuesday evening around 6 p.m.

The fire was located near Ida Avenue and Old Highway 141 outside of Hornick.

The fire burned several cornstalk bales, and KCAU 9 was told a trailer carrying bales was also engulfed in flames.

Smoke from the fire also obstructed visibility in the area.

Fire departments from Sloan, Smithland, Oto and Hornick responded to the fire, no injuries were reported.

