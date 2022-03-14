LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — With moisture still scarce in Siouxland, fire departments remain busy fighting grass fires.

Burn bans have been put in place across six Siouxland counties to combat this issue.

David Schipper is the chief of Le Mars Fire Rescue. He said Le Mars firefighters were facing several grass fires each week prior to the burn ban.

Schipper said the burn ban has helped reduce the number of grass fires but he says it’s important for Siouxlanders to know how the burn ban works and what is still permitted.

“It does not prohibit your barbecuing,” Schipper said. “It does not prohibit your recreational firepits if they’re allowed in your communities in a backyard where we allow them in Le Mars here with screens on top of them and they have their own sets of rules.”

Schipper said if Le Mars does not get more precipitation, the burn ban could be in place until the start of summer.