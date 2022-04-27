LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a fire that spread to a large shed and a grove on a property 9 miles west of Le Mars.

Officials received the call at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a grass fire at 24221 190th Street. The grass fire had spread to a large shed that contained three tractors and to a grove on the west side of the property near a corn stubble field.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue was assisted by the Akron and Merrill Fire Departments. The Orange City Fire Department responded to the City of Le Mars to answer any other fire emergencies. Kellen Tree Service assisted in cutting down trees to help firefighters.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

The cause of the fire was a burn pit that was used last week which reignited due to high winds. There were no injuries.

Officials request that if anyone has a burn pile or pit that was used recently that it be covered with dirt to reduce that chance of rekindling.