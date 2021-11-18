Granville mother arrested after infant hospitalized for dislocated elbow

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Granville woman has been charged with child endangerment after her 11-month-old was taken to the hospital for a dislocated elbow.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Orange City Area Health that the child of Christina Fivecoate-Champion, 20, needed medical attention for a dislocated elbow. Further examination showed that there were more fractures in the child’s arm, the sheriff’s office said.

Fivecoate-Champion said her child became injured after falling in a crib with the arm between the rails. A medical evaluation was done by health officials at Sanford Children’s Hospital, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who found more injuries had occurred weeks prior to the dislocated elbow, indicating a pattern of abuse.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office received reports from medical professionals and said Fivecoate-Champion’s explanation was inconsistent with what a medical evaluation found.

Following medical treatment and discharge from medical care, the Iowa Department of Human Services placed the 11 month-old victim into foster care.

Fivecoate-Champion was arrested Sunday, November 14, at 8:36 a.m. She has been charged with two counts of felony child endangerment that caused serious injury.