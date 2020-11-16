Granville man charged with sexual abuse of minors

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested on Thursday on sexual abuse charges.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Daison Ramirez-Pu, 27, of Granville, Iowa, on Thursday.

According to a press release, in early 2020, an investigation into Ramirez-Pu began that alleged he had illegal sexual contact with two minor victims.

Ramirez-Pu was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

