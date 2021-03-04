Grants up to $10,000 available to Sioux City small businesses affected by the pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Small businesses in Sioux City negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to $10,000.

The grants are part of about $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant – Corona Virus funding the city received through the CARES Act.

Small businesses are those with least than 50 full-time equivalent employees. Funding requires that a majority of the employees qualify as low and moderate-income, which means their annual taxable income per payroll records is less than $42,000.

At least 50% is required to be used towards employee wages, but the grants can also be used for other expenses including rent, mortgage, utilities, inventory, and wages.

Bars and restaurants that qualified for the Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant program are

eligible for this grant. Businesses that received funding through the Paycheck Protection

Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) are eligible as well.

The deadline to apply for the grants is midnight on March 19. Small businesses can apply by clicking here. Anyone with questions or wanting more information can contact Mike Bauer, the Sioux City rehabilitation technician, by calling 712-279-6277 or by email mbauer@sioux-city.org.