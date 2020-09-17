Grant Street to close between 45th Street and 46th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grant Street between 45th Street and 46th Street will be closed starting September 21.

According to a release, the closure will allow city crews to perform sanitary water main repairs. A detour route using 45th Street, Garfield Street, and 46th Street will be available.

This closure will begin on or about September 21 and is expected to be completed by the afternoon of September 25, weather dependent.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

