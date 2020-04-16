Granny’s Stitches makes masks for Siouxland community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) – Besides staying home and washing your hands, wearing a cloth face covering can help keep the novel coronavirus at bay and a Siouxland business is hoping to help folks stay safe.

Granny’s Stitches in Sioux City is now giving hand-made cloth face masks to people who need them and that includes everybody, not just essential workers.

The business is making face masks available to Siouxlanders who may not be able to sew their own.

Jeanne Matlock, Owner of Granny’s Stitches said they’re doing what they can to help ladies who sew.

“We will give them a pattern if they want [it] if they’re willing to make their own [masks],” Matlock said. “We will discount fabric to you if you are trying to make masks because everyone’s looking for them right now.”

Matlock says they’re trying to keep up with demand but they can only make so many face masks a day.

She asks that people to call the store instead of simply showing up in person.

