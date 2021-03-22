Grandview Water Tank Replacement Project beginning this week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents and commuters at Grandview Park will notice that the area getting a little more traffic this week as the water tank project moves forward.

The facility that stood on top of the hill will officially be put to rest in order to replace the tanks that have been there for more than 100 years.

As of this week, construction is being done in the surrounding area to prepare for the demolition that will begin next week, according to Interim Utilities Director Brad Puetz.

“This project has been on the capital improvement list for quite some time, so it was just time to move forward and kind of take those risks away from the citizens knowing how many people frequent the area,” said Puetz.

The construction is estimated to be completed by the end of September of 2022.