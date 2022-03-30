SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nearly a year after it was first demolished, Grandview Park’s replacement water tank is approaching completion.

Sioux City utilities officials said that the DN Tanks crews that were originally contracted for the project are now back on site working on grading and removing dirt in preparation for the new tank’s floor.

If everything goes according to plan this spring, the first tank could be completed just in time for Saturday in the Park.

“The new tank is slated to be completed right around the Fourth of July. From there the new tank will be put in service. The north tank will be decommissioned and torn down,” Utilities Director Brad Puetz said.

Officials say everything involved with the project is expected to be done by late October.