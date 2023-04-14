SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The access road at Grandview Park will be closing so the road can be replaced.

The City of Sioux City said that the access road north of 24th Street will close on or about Monday, April 27, depending on weather conditions. People can still gain access to Grandview Park and the north parking lot by taking the access road south of Stone Park Boulevard.

The closure is expected to last about five weeks.

The access road will be replaced as part of the Grandview Water Tank Replacement Project, officials said.

The old north Grandview Water Tak was demolished in 2021, with the new reservoir completed in the fall of 2022.

The $6,794,230 project was awarded to Christiansen Construction Company on August 10, 2020.