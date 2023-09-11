SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Grandparents can be like a second set of parents, and Sunday was a day to celebrate your appreciation for them.

Sunday was Grandparents Appreciation Day and over at the Sunrise Retirement Community, staff were showing their residents, many of whom are grandparents, some appreciation with a barbeque rib lunch with their family and friends.

KCAU 9 spoke with one resident about what being a grandparent means to them.

“We had our children, we enjoyed seeing them grow up and I think when you have your grandchildren later in life, you’re set up a little bit, more established and everything and we have three granddaughters and we just love them to death,” Ron Carlson said.

Grandparent’s Day was established in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter and it falls on the first Sunday after Labor Day.