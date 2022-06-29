Photo taken at the Mardi Gras Parade in Sioux City in 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2022 Grand Parade Marshal for the Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade has been announced.

The Sioux City Musketeers have been selected as the Grand Parade Marshal for a Mardi Gras Parade taking place on July 1 at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome the Sioux City Musketeers organization as this year’s Mardi Gras Parade Marshal,” said General Manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre Tim Savona, “This is a great opportunity for Sioux City to come together and celebrate The Clark Cup’s return to Sioux City and recognize the team’s accomplishment this season.”

The parade starts at the Tyson Events Center and continues through downtown via Pierce Street, Fourth Street, and Iowa Street.

“The Sioux City Musketeers are honored and thrilled to be the Grand Marshal for this year’s Mardi Gras Parade,” said CEO of the Sioux City Musketeers, Travis Morgan. “When we won the Clark Cup, we won it for Siouxland, and we want everyone to feel like they are a part of the team, because they really are!”

The parade will kick off Fourth of July Weekend. For information about Saturday in the Park, click here. To see other Fourth of July events in Siouxland, click here.