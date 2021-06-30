Grand Marshalls for Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Mardi Gras Parade returns to Downtown Sioux City Thursday, July 1.

The Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City announced Kevin Grieme and Tyler Brock of the Siouxland District Health Department as Grand Parade Marshals on Wednesday morning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Tyler as this year’s Mardi Gras Parade Marshals,” said Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

Kevin Grieme has served as the Director of Siouxland District Health Department for 10 years.

By the time Grieme was hired, the Board of Health was looking for an individual that would be able to focus on creating partnerships.

Grieme’s first position in public health being a regional emergency response coordinator that supported emergency planning across a 16-county territory in Northwest Iowa, making him the right choice for the Director’s role.

Tyler Brock has been on staff at Siouxland District Health Department in Sioux City, IA since 1997, serving most recently as the Deputy Director.

He has filled public health roles that include disease investigation and epidemiology, clinical and environmental laboratory duties, sexually transmitted disease prevention, and emergency preparedness.

“This is a small token of our appreciation to celebrate the hard work and dedication the entire Siouxland District Health Department has provided for our community during the pandemic,” said Savona.