Grand jury called to investigate officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A grand jury has been called in Dakota County to investigate the death of a South Sioux City man who was shot after an exchange of gunfire with police in May.

Luis Angel Quinones Rosa died after exchanging gunfire with a South Sioux City Police officer outside of a South Sioux City bar. He was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from blood loss.

A grand jury must be called in Nebraska whenever a person dies while in custody of law enforcement. The grand jury will determine whether any formal charges should be made.

In the overnight hours of May 11, 2019, South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum was told that a man had a weapon in the bar in South Sioux City. Van Berkum later found Quinones Rosa who matched the description of the suspect. Van Berkum then confronted Rosa, who allegedly displayed a gun and opened fire. Van Berkum was hit twice. He returned fire and hit Rosa in the leg, severing the femoral artery.

Rosa was found unresponsive in a nearby vehicle and taken to the hospital where he later died. There was reportedly a .357 Magnum handgun in his possession.

Van Berkum, who was shot during the exchange of gunfire, has since recovered from the incident and is working again.