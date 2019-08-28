Grand Falls Casino opening sportsbook

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland casino is now taking sports bets for the first time.

The Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa has officially opened their sportsbook online and on mobile.

Anyone in Iowa can place a bet from either online or from their mobile phone. Customer should have an active Resort Club account.

Grand Falls will also open their sportsbook on-site on Saturday.

Two other casinos in the area are preparing for sports betting as well. Wild Rose in Emmetsburg along with the Hard Rock Casino will be opening their sportsbooks in the coming months.