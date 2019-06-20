Grand Falls Casino moves quickly to add a sports book to the property

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
A Siouxland casino is making plans for a major renovation that includes a new sports betting venue.
Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Lyon County. Iowa is planning a $10 million expansion. It adds new hotel rooms and expands an R-V park there. The focus of the project in turning the casino’s show lounge into a sports book. Iowa legalized sports gambling during the last legislative session and Governor Reynolds signed it into law a few weeks ago. The casino’s general manager thinks the project will attract people from all over the region.
“We already have a lot of amenities here that we’ll just enhance what we already bring to the table. I think it’ll be a win-win, so we’re really excited to add these amenities,” said Sharon Haselhoff. The renovations are expected to be complete by August, just in time for the fall sports season. The new hotel rooms and camping spaces will be done next year.