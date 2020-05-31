Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort to reopen casino operations on June 1

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort has announced on Friday that it plans to reopen casino operations to the public on Monday at 6 a.m., pending IRGC approval.

It’s pursuant to Governor Reynolds’ May 26th emergency health declaration proclamation that allows casinos to reopen in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Department of Inspection and Appeals, and the CDC guidelines.

The resort said the Betfred Sports and the Sportsbook Bar & Grill will also open when the casino reopens.

Officials mentioned that the hotel, the spa, Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, Big Drop Café, retails outlets, golf shop, and the Falls Golf Course opened on May 20 and are currently available to visitors.

There are some outlets and services that will remain closed and some will be modified as required by the Governor’s proclamation and state public health guidelines.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back to Grand Falls. We’ve enhanced our already stringent cleaning regimen and placed signage to keep everyone mindful of social distancing and other CDC and Health Department guidelines. We are ready to provide a great experience for our guests in a clean and safe environment,” says Sharon Haselhoff, General Manager.

For more information, visit the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort’s website, Facebook, and Twitter page.

