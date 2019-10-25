Grain bin rescue training in Storm Lake

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department conducted a “Grain Bin Rescue” training on October 19.

The training was held at the Storm Lake Fire Station that lasted for several hours.

The instruction and the prop were used for the training were provided by Professional Rescue Innovation.

In addition to the occasional weekend training sessions that the Storm Lake Fire Department conduct, they also have training drills and classes for its firefighters most Tuesday evenings year-round.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories