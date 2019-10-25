Grain bin rescue training in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department conducted a “Grain Bin Rescue” training on October 19.

The training was held at the Storm Lake Fire Station that lasted for several hours.

The instruction and the prop were used for the training were provided by Professional Rescue Innovation.

In addition to the occasional weekend training sessions that the Storm Lake Fire Department conduct, they also have training drills and classes for its firefighters most Tuesday evenings year-round.

Latest Stories