Grain bin changes from antique store to an Airbnb

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) –More than four years ago, Greg Jahn decided to convert an old grain bin into an antique store.

By the end of March, guests will be able to stay overnight in that grain bin after Jahn worked hard to make it into an Airbnb.

“We did have a lot of people say ‘I could just come here and sit and read a book’ or ‘I can come and stay here’, which did help us to make the decision to switch to an Airbnb,” said Greg Jahn.

Together, Greg and Rhonda Jahn have worked to transform what once was an ordinary grain bin into a unique midwestern getaway.

“I said ‘Maybe we can remodel the grain bin and turn that into a business.’ So that was the beginning and it just went beyond that and we have what we have today,” said Greg.

But fear not antique lovers, the bed and breakfast still shines brightly with history.

“I would say at least 90% of what is in here is recycled or reused for a purpose that it will be here for as long as I’m alive,” said Greg.

Rhonda carefully selected antiques from the store to decorate the bin in a way the couple loves most.

“We had plenty of inventory to work with so I think we chose the right things and it’s turned out well,” said Greg.

The couple hopes to give travelers a taste of midwestern history when staying with them.

“Have a good time, relax and have that feeling of wanting to come back because of the experience of the building but number two in my biased opinion but the Midwest is just welcoming it’s comfortable and people want to learn and experience each other and share things,” said Greg.

Greg Jahn said they hope to be up and running by next month.

