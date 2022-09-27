NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The North Sioux City Airpark Development has secured around 95 acres with the North Sioux City Economic Development Committee.

According to a release from The Claussen Group, the Graham Airpark Development Project will be built around a public-use runway at Graham Airfield. The Airpark Owners Association was stated to be currently finalizing its covenants, rules, and regulations that will protect the expansive runway.

“With the support from the State of South Dakota, we are excited to see this monumental leap forward,” said Graham Airpark Developer Stephen Jones, “This investment from the State into North Sioux City will continue to pay dividends to all of us into the long future.”

The release stated that Jones indicated the development is a step forward to building a public-use executive airpark with a 6600’ runway in southeast South Dakota.

The groundbreaking is set for the spring of 2023 with the $17 Million capital investment for phase one. This phase will include developing the runway, west taxiway, and 24/7 landing systems that will have a two-year construction timeframe. The estimated completion date for this phase will be in 2025.

Graham Airpark has cooperated with the City of North Sioux City to bring the project closer to the river and expand the community, according to the release.

“The Claussen Group is committed to continue working tirelessly to deliver this runway and airport expansion to the community which will boost economic development in southeastern South Dakota,” said Jones, “we are grateful that this exciting project is helping our state grow.”

The release stated that the Federal Aviation Administration, the South Dakota Department of Transportation, and KLJ Engineering are collaborating with A-1 Development Solutions and Graham Airpark. This collaboration will present the opportunity to build the Design Group 3 runway in Union County. “This will allow large corporate aircraft and general aviation to have the ability to call southeast South Dakota ‘home,’” said Jones.

The release added that there will be a public forum for the community to attend and hear updates and plans for the airport project. The event will take place on November 1, at the Graham Airport at 5:30 p.m.