NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Developers have closed on an agreement on land needed for the expansion of Graham Airpark in North Sioux City.

Airpark President Stephen Jones said in a press release that developers spent the first quarter of 2023 making the deal happen with the city of north sioux city.

The airport is hoping to add amenities around the runway and within Graham Airpark. A forum was held in November 2022 to provide residents with details on what the project entailed.

Developers said that they needed around 100 acres for future residential expansion with 300 acres for industrial properties.

The Graham Airfield expansion project is set to cost $17 million dollars and is being privately funded.

Aspects of the project include an expanded runway to accommodate corporate jets and the construction of a hangar space.

The release noted that the project will take time, but Graham Airport’s existing runway remains operable.