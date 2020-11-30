Graettinger man arrested on charges related to September car burglaries

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on two warrants involving a string of car burglaries in Palo Alto County.

According to a release, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Dean Petersen, 23, of Graettinger, on November 29 on two Palo Alto County warrants.

The first warrant stems from an investigation into car burglaries that occurred in September of 2020 in Emmetsburg and Graettinger. The warrant charged Petersen with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and ten counts of Burglary in the third degree, all aggravated misdemeanors. The bond was set at $12,000 cash only.

The second warranted stemmed from an investigation into a theft that occurred in September of 2020 in Graettinger. The warrant charged Petersen with one count of theft in the fifth degree and one count of criminal mischief in the fifth degree. Both of these charges are simple misdemeanors. The bond was set at $750.00 unsecured signature.

Petersen was unable to post bond and was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.