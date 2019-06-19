Grab your aprons and appetites, Rib Fest is this Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grab your aprons and bring your appetite, Rib Fest is back Saturday, June 22.

Camp High Hopes is once again hosting the annual event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Battery Park. The family-friendly event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a $10 entry fee that gets you inside the gate, kids 12 and under are free. You can purchase a $10 punch cards at the gate to taste the barbeque ribs and chicken cooked by competing teams.

The card gets you five tastings. A tasting equals one rib bone, chicken portion, or two sides.

The funds raised will support programs for kids and adults with disabilities at Camp High Hopes, a local non-profit in Sioux City.

Rib Fest is one of their biggest fundraising events of the year.

Sarah Morgan, from Camp High Hopes, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us about how this fundraiser benefits the camp.