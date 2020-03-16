Closings
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.

GPAC cancels remainder of athletic competition for spring 2020

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and its member institutions have announced on Monday that all GPAC intercollegiate athletic competition for the rest of the 2020 spring semester have been canceled.

In the best interest of the health and safety for our student-athletes and member schools we will not have intercollegiate sports for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester. With the latest guidelines from the CDC and how rapidly the COVID-19 situation is evolving, this decision needed to be made. I want to thank the Presidents and leadership of our member institutions for their guidance and wisdom during these past few days as tough decisions needed to be made.

From GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra.

The announcement follows NAIA’s decision to cancel the spring 2020 sports season that’s effective immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

College Sports

More College Sports

High School Sports

More High School Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

More Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

More Iowa State Cyclones

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories