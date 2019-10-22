Governor Reynolds tours new sports facility under construction in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds toured Sioux City’s newest athletic facility on Monday.

The Arena Sports Academy is under construction in the former Hobby Lobby building on Southern Hills Drive. Dozens of partners and guests joined the governor for a sneak peek of the facility.

The 60,000 square foot complex will be home to numerous sports teams.

Developers say the flexibility of the space offers is a key component in the design.

“In essence, we built 6 facilities in one. We could be hosting a hundred team basketball or volleyball tournament while the wrestling room is still going on and training in there, while dance studio, batting cages, performance training. They all have external entrances and all have their own locker rooms and those types of things. Really a 60,000 square foot facility but 6 different buildings in one,” said Jeff Carlson an Arena partner.

The Arena and The 712 Sports Grille are expected to be completed by the end of the year with competition in 2020.