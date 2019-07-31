Governor Reynolds responds to more questions concerning ouster of Human Services Director Foxhoven

A shakeup inside Iowa’s Department of Human Services continues to produce ripple effects in state government.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she has already given the reason for asking Jerry Foxhoven, the former director of the Department of Human Services to resign. The governor telling reporters that she wanted to move the D-H-S in a new direction.



“It’s a political-appointed position, it’s at-will, and it serves at the pleasure of the governor. I’m looking forward to putting that team together. I have a vision for the future of Iowa. I said when I was elected that I want this to be one team, one cabinet that is focusing on doing the best that they can do to provide the services to Iowans,” said Reynolds.



Foxhoven claims he was asked to do something he believed was illegal. Governor Reynolds says he never voiced those concerns during his time in office. The governor maintains that she saw the agency wasn’t operating the way Iowans needed and believed there needed to be a change at the department of human services.



“This is an opportunity to really help the workers at DHS. Provide them with the tools they need to take the agency to the next level. I believe there is an opportunity to do that,” added the governor.



Reynolds has not appointed a new D-H-S director. The public health department director has been serving in the interim.