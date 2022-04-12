LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Elwood Fire Chief.

According to a release from the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, flags should be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Darren Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Governor Ricketts, “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”